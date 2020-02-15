Firefighters brave frigid temps while battling overnight fires in Paxton

PAXTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters braved frigid temperatures as they battled two separate fires in Paxton on Friday night.

Emergency crews responding to a reported structure fire on Lincoln Circle just before 9:30 p.m. determine the fire was coming from the house’s basement, according to fire officials.

Firefighters working in the 10-degree temperature managed to contain the majority of the damage to the basement. All of the residents safely evacuated.

Hours earlier, the department extinguished a chimney fire on Streeter Road.

