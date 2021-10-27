BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters braved whipping winds while battling a massive building blaze and a transformer fire in Brockton on Wednesday morning.
Heavy flames could be seen tearing through a building on North Main Street.
Another building caught fire on Washington Street after a 7NEWS viewer said a transformer blew.
No additional information has been released.
