BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters braved whipping winds while battling a massive triple-decker blaze and a transformer fire in Brockton on Wednesday morning.

Heavy flames could be seen tearing through a building on North Main Street around 5 a.m.

The blaze left between 20 to 25 people displaced, according to Brockton Fire Chief Brian Nardelli.

Another building caught fire on Washington Street after a 7NEWS viewer said a transformer blew around 5:30 a.m.

“We were spread pretty thin throughout the city, especially with all the wire calls going on at the same time, so just getting the apparatus to the fire with all the debris down on the roads was not easy either,” Nardelli said. “I’ve had, obviously, incidents similar to this in the past. I don’t know if anything to this extreme.”

No additional information has been released.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)