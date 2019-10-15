WEST POINT, Utah (WHDH) — Two firefighters helped calm the nerves of a young girl involved in a car crash by letting her paint their nails.

A battalion chief and a captain responding to the scene of the crash in Utah found the small child uninjured but very scared, fire officials said.

They noticed she was holding bottles of fingernail polish so they asked her if she would like to paint their nails.

The girl calmly painted their nails and fire officials say she appeared to have forgotten about the crash.

