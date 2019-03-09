Firefighters climb 25 stories to battle blaze in high-rise under construction in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston firefighters will have to climb 25 stories to battle a three-alarm blaze in the new Hub on Causeway development in Boston.

Crews responded about 4:20 p.m. Saturday to a report of a fire in the partially-built high-rise above North Station.

Firefighters were forced to walk up the 25 stories to fight the flames because elevator service wasn’t available.

Multiple companies are working together to get hoses and equipment to the fire.

No additional information was immediately available.

Avoid driving in this area the Boston Police have shut down Causeway St. pic.twitter.com/J9Fx4WO1mB — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 9, 2019

The fire is on the 25th floor companies have to walk up to get to the fire there is no elevator in service. Multiple companies working together to get the hoses and gear to the fire pic.twitter.com/O8rVyxk4aZ — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 9, 2019

At approximately 4:20 report of a fire at a high rise building on Causeway St under construction , smoke showing on arrival this is now a third alarm all companies working pic.twitter.com/UGjGA2zP2p — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 9, 2019

BREAKING: Fire on the 21st floor of an under construction building next to TD Garden on Causeway St in Boston @7News pic.twitter.com/v9zvc0WXld — Alex DiPrato (@AlexDiPrato) March 9, 2019

