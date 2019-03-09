Firefighters climb 25 stories to battle blaze in high-rise under construction in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston firefighters will have to climb 25 stories to battle a three-alarm blaze in the new Hub on Causeway development in Boston.
Crews responded about 4:20 p.m. Saturday to a report of a fire in the partially-built high-rise above North Station.
Firefighters were forced to walk up the 25 stories to fight the flames because elevator service wasn’t available.
Multiple companies are working together to get hoses and equipment to the fire.
No additional information was immediately available.
