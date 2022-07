DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews battled a two alarm fire in Dorchester Friday afternoon.

Officials responded to the scene to find heavy fire in the back of the building. Despite their efforts, the fire eventual spread to a building next door.

Firefighters positioned themselves on the roof to try and gain access to the interior of the building.

