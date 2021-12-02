CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters in Chelsea worked late into the night Thursday to contain a multi-alarm blaze.

The owner of the Marginal Street home said a transformer attached to a nearby telephone pole blew and caught the upper floors of the home on fire.

She said this is not the first time that transformer has blown but the house did not catch then.

All 11 residents were able to get out safely.

The fire remains under investigation.

Mutual aid response: Cambridge Engine 5 is en route to cover in @ChelseaFire_MA on their 4th alarm, a fire on Marginal St. — Cambridge Fire Dept. (@CambridgeMAFire) December 3, 2021

