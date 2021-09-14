NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — Firefighters spent several hours Monday containing an intense fire that billowed smoke at a regional trash recycling facility in North Las Vegas.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the Monday morning fire was not immediately known.

North Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Nino Galloway said it might have been ignited by something flammable hauled to the site in a truckload of trash.

Firefighters arrived about 5 a.m. at the Republic Services Southern Nevada Recycling Center to find hundreds of compressed bales of recycled cardboard burning in an outdoor storage area.

Galloway said the fire also damaged the building.

Fire crews surrounded the scene and poured steady streams of water into the burning material while a plume of smoke blanketed hillside neighborhoods.

(Copyright (c) 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)