NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters continued to battle flames at a rooming house in New Bedford Tuesday where officials said at least one person was killed.

Witnesses said some people jumped out of windows to escape.

Still contending with the fire Tuesday night, crews said they were concerned others might still be stuck in the building.

Firefighters could be seen pouring water on the four-story structure on the corner of Tallman Street and Acushnet Avenue around 9 p.m., waiting for smoke to settle to allow them to search the building for people who may be trapped.

Speaking with 7NEWS, officials said at least one person remained unaccounted for.

Officials announced earlier Tuesday afternoon that at least one person had died. Five other people were taken to the hospital, with three in serious condition.

New Bedford Fire Chief Scott Kruger said crews responded to the fire after receiving reports of fire around 3:00 p.m.

Kruger said the building was rendered structurally unsafe when part of the roof collapsed soon after firefighters arrived. Crews had to pull back, largely battling flames from the outside of the bulding, as a result.

“Once you lose the roof, it makes all the walls more unstable, especially the top floor,” Kruger said.

SKY7 was over the area earlier Tuesday afternoon, when video showed flames shooting from the windows of the building. Heavy smoke was also visible.

Firefighters could be seen working to get flames under control, using ladders and what appeared to be a drone to survey the scene.

On the ground, cell phone video showed a man moments after he jumped from a second floor window.

Firefighters ran to the man’s rescue, pulling him away from the building as witnesses watched the scene unfold.

Families of those who live in the building also rushed to the scene concerned about their loved ones.

“As I came around the corner, I could see flames shooting out of my brother’s apartment and the one next to it,” Phillip MacDonald said. “Of course, I’m thinking it’s him.”

MacDonald said he called another relative.

“They said they’re at the social club,” MacDonald said.

New Bedford’s mayor and fire chief are expected to give an update shortly on the fire situation shortly as of 9 p.m.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

