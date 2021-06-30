BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters braved brutal heat and humidity while battling a two-alarm blaze that tore through a home in Braintree early Wednesday morning.

Crews responding to a report of a fire on Granite Street around 1 a.m. found thick flames ripping through a single-family home.

Because the home was tucked back off the street, firefighters had to drag water lines through a wooded area in order to knock down the raging blaze.

There were no reported injuries.

The Red Cross is assisting a father and daughter who were displaced.

Fire officials have since deemed the home a total loss.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire.

Total loss in Braintree on Granite St. Firefighters say 2 people made it out ok. @7News pic.twitter.com/krUlnDObX4 — Kerri Corrado (@KerriCorrado) June 30, 2021

Fire at a home on Granite St in Braintree. Red Cross says they are helping two people who lived there. @7News pic.twitter.com/v6cSSolsIG — Kerri Corrado (@KerriCorrado) June 30, 2021

Firefighters still hard at work in Braintree. They are battling the humidity and the flames. It’s been a tough fight since 1am. The home is on Granite Street. @7News pic.twitter.com/qc8Nx27HL2 — Kerri Corrado (@KerriCorrado) June 30, 2021

