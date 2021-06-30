BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters braved brutal heat and humidity while battling a two-alarm blaze that tore through a home in Braintree early Wednesday morning.
Crews responding to a report of a fire on Granite Street around 1 a.m. found thick flames ripping through a single-family home.
Because the home was tucked back off the street, firefighters had to drag water lines through a wooded area in order to knock down the raging blaze.
There were no reported injuries.
The Red Cross is assisting a father and daughter who were displaced.
Fire officials have since deemed the home a total loss.
There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire.
