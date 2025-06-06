REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a massive fire at a triple decker in Revere early Friday.

The structure on Payson Street went up in flames, spreading to the roof of the home next door. The fire was primarily in the back of the home.

“So, when we arrived, because of the humidity, the smoke all banked down to the street, so while we were putting water on the fire, it created smoke and visually you couldn’t see very well. Breathing, we had to move people away. So, the conditions were really tough,” said Revere Deputy Fire Chief Glen Rich.

Fire crews said the fire was contained, but they continued to spray down the building as they monitored for hot spots.

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

