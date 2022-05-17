NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — One New Britain fire official has been fired and seven other firefighters have been disciplined following an investigation into drug use at firehouses around the city, the mayor said.

The investigation began after the apparent drug-related death of a 36-year-old off-duty firefighter in his home in January.

A lieutenant in the department was fired in February after an investigation showed he was “knowingly supplying, giving, selling, sharing and using illegal drugs and (his) prescription Adderall pills,” according to a termination letter from Mayor Erin Stewart that was first obtained by The Hartford Courant.

The other seven, including four with the rank of lieutenant or above, have been required to take 30 days of unpaid leave, demoted to the rank of private and placed on probation for three years, during which time they cannot seek promotion and will be subject to random drug testing, according to the mayor’s office.

The drugs involved include prescription Adderall as well as fentanyl, heroin and marijuana, Stewart said.

A criminal investigation is ongoing, but no charges have been filed.

Several other firefighters have resigned since January’s death. The results of toxicology tests were pending but officials have said it was an apparent drug overdose.

“Obviously there have been things going on here for years that nobody opened their mouths about,” Stewart told The Courant. “The unfortunate reality is it took (the firefighter’s) death to highlight it.”