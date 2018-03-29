Firefighters discover 2 bodies inside of burning truck in Maine

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Firefighters have found two bodies while working to put out a delivery truck fire in Bangor, Maine.

Officials responded to the report of a vehicle fire early Thursday. Police say they are still working to identify the victims and do not have any more information.

Investigators and crime scene technicians from the Bangor Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division are assisting the Maine Fire Marshal’s Office in their investigation of the fire.

