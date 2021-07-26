Firefighters doused a pair of fires in schools, one in northern Maine and the other in southern Maine, over the weekend, officials said.

A fire destroyed one of the two wings of the Dr. Levesque Elementary School in Frenchville on Sunday, forcing School Administrative District 33 leaders to meet Monday to come up with a plan for the coming school year.

Cindy Nadeau, a mother of a student at the school, said the fire will mean more adjustments for students who’ve already been dealing with COVID-19 restrictions.

Meanwhile, a fire Westbrook High School was linked to improper use of an extension cord with a window-unit air conditioner, officials said.

The school’s sprinkler system kept the fire from spreading Sunday, but caused damage to several classrooms.

(Copyright (c) 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)