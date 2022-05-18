WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Several people were hurt, including firefighters, when an ambulance and a pickup truck collided on I-93 early Wednesday morning.

Wilmington Fire and EMS units responded to a motor vehicle crash at 4:21 a.m. on I-93 Southbound, north of the Route 125 exit. A preliminary investigation showed that the ambulance was hit by a pickup truck while trying to make a left turn from the high-speed lane to access the emergency turnaround from I-93 North, police said.

Two firefighters that were in the struck ambulance were transported to a local hospital for treatment and then released, police said. The driver of the pickup truck was treated by paramedics at the scene before being transported to a hospital, where his condition is unknown.

The ambulance was not transporting a patient at the time of the crash, police said.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox