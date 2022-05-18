WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Several people were hurt, including firefighters, when an ambulance and a pickup truck collided on I-93 early Wednesday morning.

Wilmington Fire and EMS units responded to a motor vehicle crash at 4:21 a.m. on I-93 Southbound, north of the Route 125 exit. A preliminary investigation showed that the ambulance was hit by a pickup truck while trying to make a left turn from the high-speed lane to access the emergency turnaround from I-93 North, police said.

Two firefighters that were in the struck ambulance were transported to a local hospital for treatment and then released, police said. The driver of the pickup truck was treated by paramedics at the scene before being transported to a hospital, where his condition is unknown.

The ambulance was not transporting a patient at the time of the crash, police said.

