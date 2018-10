DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - An explosion caused significant damage to a home in Duxbury on Sunday, firefighters say.

Crews responding to 16 Laurel St. began working to contain a fire that began as a result of an explosion, according to a post on the Duxbury fire department’s Twitter page.

It was determined that the explosion was not gas-related.

The house sustained “significant damage” from the blast, firefighters confirm.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the explosion.