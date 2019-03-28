Firefighters extinguish 2-alarm fire at multi-family home in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Fire crews extinguished a two-alarm blaze that broke out a multi-family home in Boston on Thursday.

Firefighters responding to a reported structure fire at 920 Hyde Park Ave. found heavy smoke coming from the six-family home.

Photos from the scene showed fire crews using ladder trucks to control the flames.

All of the residents were safely evacuated.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

