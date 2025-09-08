HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters from several communities extinguished a two-alarm blaze that damaged a commercial building in Hopkinton on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

Crews responding to an alarm at 8-18 Avenue E around 3:45 p.m. found smoking coming from the building and located an active fire on the first floor and in one of the laboratories at Electric Battery.

Lithium-ion batteries are believed to have been present in the area where the fire occurred, but the exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.

There were no reported injuries.

The fire caused extensive damage to the building, including water damage in the basement.

The Hopkinton Police Department, building inspector, wiring inspector, and a building representative responded to assist on scene. Eversource also responded to provide utility support.

The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation by the Hopkinton Fire Department and State Police assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)