PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters were able to extinguish a two-alarm house fire that left a family displaced on Sunday, according to Plymouth Fire Chief Neil Foley.

Fire crews arrived at 9 Overlook circle shortly after 6:30 a.m. to find heavy flames already spread throughout the house.

According to the Plymouth Fire Department, a second alarm was struck to provide additional manpower and relief due to the high temperatures.

The blaze was tamed at approximately 8:00 a.m. with assistance from the Kingston Fire Department and Brewster Ambulance.

The family was not home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

Foley estimated that the home sustained approximately $725,000 worth of damages.

The origin of the fire is currently under investigation.

The fire was the second two-alarm fire in Plymouth in as many days and Foley took the time to commend his crews.

“I want to acknowledge the great work by our firefighters who stepped up this weekend to safely extinguish these two fires in extreme heat conditions without any injuries or heat-related issues,” Chief Foley said

