Firefighters extinguish 2 fires reported at Lakeville home, car dealership storage area

LAKEVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters in Lakeville were called to extinguish two fires that ignited a home and a car dealership’s storage area on Friday.

Crews responding to a brush fire behind 14 Harding St. around 1 p.m. found heavy smoke in the area and three brand new Honda’s damaged from the heat, according to posts on the department’s social media.

The fire was started by an illegal burn at a nearby Taunton home.

Outside fires spreads to brand new Honda’s in storage. See FB release for story. pic.twitter.com/CQw6Ry7pB1 — Lakeville Fire Dept. (@LakevilleMAFD) April 23, 2021

Around 1:30, crews were sent to another outdoor fire on Cottage Lane where the flames were spreading up the backside of a home.

The fire was eventually knocked down and firefighters determined it ignited when some plants near a pellet stove exhaust pipe caught fire.

No injuries were reported at either scene.

Pellet stove cause house fire. No injuries. pic.twitter.com/qFEf8pB0aE — Lakeville Fire Dept. (@LakevilleMAFD) April 23, 2021

