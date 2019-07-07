Firefighters extinguish barn fire in Essex

ESSEX, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters extinguished a burning barn that went up in flames Sunday morning in Essex.

The Essex Fire Department responding to Western Avenue for a structure fire found a barn with heavy fire showing.

Crews were able to extinguish the blaze quickly before it extended to the house nearby.

Equipment from Hamilton, Manchester, and Ipswich provided coverage.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of this fire is under investigation.

Early this morning fire apparatus were dispatched to a Western Ave. address for a structure fire. Personnel found a 20×40 barn with heavy fire showing . A quick knock down prevented any extension to the house. Hamilton, Manchester and Ipswich provided coverage. pic.twitter.com/rKh6BWUcUx — Essex Fire Dept. (@EssexFD) July 7, 2019

