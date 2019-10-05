Firefighters extinguish blaze in building under construction in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials are investigating the cause of a blaze that tore through a building in Cambridge Saturday.

Officials said the fire started in the basement of a building under construction on Cambridge Street and Webster Avenue Saturday evening.

Construction on the building was set to be complete in six weeks, according to the building’s owner.

No information on how much damage the fire caused was immediately available.

