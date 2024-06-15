CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A residential building in Chelsea went up in flames Friday afternoon, officials confirmed.

The fire started at the Marlboro Street building at around 5:30 p.m., according to the Chelsea Fire Department. The department said crews immediately climbed up to the third floor, where the fire began.

Everyone in the building was quickly evacuated and no injuries were reported, the fire department said.

“The fire did spread from one room to about two additional rooms and into the roof area, but the deputy chief on scene struck a second alarm. We got some more help in here, we were able to get the fire under control,” said Chelsea Fire Chief John Quatieri.

The fire department said damage to the building was limited to that floor. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

