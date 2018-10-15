Firefighters extinguish blaze in vacant Wrentham building

WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a roaring blaze that broke out in a vacant building in Wrentham on Sunday.

Fire crews responding to the scene at the Wrentham Developmental Center found flames shooting through the roof and a plume of smoke rising into the sky.

Additional firefighters from several surrounding towns assisted at the scene and the fire was knocked down quickly. There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

