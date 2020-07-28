Firefighters extinguish blaze that broke out in Dorchester home

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters extinguished a two-alarm fire that broke out inside a triple-decker home in Dorchester Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters battled extreme heat as they climbed to the roof of the Park Street home to put out the flames that had ripped through.

All residents were safely evacuated.

There was no word on how the fire may have ignited.

