Firefighters extinguish blaze that burned roof of Auburn restaurant

AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Auburn firefighters extinguished a fire that damaged the roof of a local restaurant on Christmas.

The fire at Major League Roast Beef on Washington Street appears to have been contained to the roof of the building, according to a post on the Auburn Fire Department’s Twitter page.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Fire at 503 Washington St. is under control. Mutual Aid companies being released. @MAFireDistrict7 Fire Investigation Unit on scene. pic.twitter.com/wBgXDnKVE9 — Auburn Fire Rescue (@auburnmassfire) December 26, 2020

Bulk of the fire at Major League Roast Beef has been knocked down. Companies overhauling. pic.twitter.com/4SelOKmBwC — Auburn Fire Rescue (@auburnmassfire) December 26, 2020

@auburnmassfire on scene 503 Washington St., Major League Roast Beef for a fire in the building. Companies had fire showing from the roof on arrival. — Auburn Fire Rescue (@auburnmassfire) December 26, 2020

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)