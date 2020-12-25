Firefighters extinguish blaze that burned roof of Auburn restaurant

Courtesy Auburn Fire Department.

AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Auburn firefighters extinguished a fire that damaged the roof of a local restaurant on Christmas.

The fire at Major League Roast Beef on Washington Street appears to have been contained to the roof of the building, according to a post on the Auburn Fire Department’s Twitter page.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

