METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - The Methuen Fire Department battled a brush fire that sparked on the grounds of a Methuen golf course Tuesday afternoon.

The blaze burned in a wooded area on the Merrimack Golf Course, charring trees and sending smoke billowing up to the sky.

No additional details were immediataly avaialble.

