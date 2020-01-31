Firefighters extinguish burning pickup truck in Hubbardston

HUBBARDSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters extinguished a pickup truck that went up in flames Friday afternoon in Hubbardston.
Crews responding to a vehicle fire just before 1:50 p.m. found a pickup truck engulfed in flames on New Westminster Road, according to the Hubbardston Fire Department.
The fire was quickly extinguished, officials said.
There were no reported injuries.
