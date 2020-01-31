Firefighters extinguish burning pickup truck in Hubbardston

HUBBARDSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters extinguished a pickup truck that went up in flames Friday afternoon in Hubbardston.

Crews responding to a vehicle fire just before 1:50 p.m. found a pickup truck engulfed in flames on New Westminster Road, according to the Hubbardston Fire Department.

The fire was quickly extinguished, officials said.

There were no reported injuries.

At 1:49 this afternoon Car 1, Engine 1 and Engine 2 responded to 110 New Westminster Road for a vehicle fire. A fully involved pickup truck was found on scene and quickly extinguished by Hubbardston firefighters. There were no injuries. Photos by @HubPD Sgt. Couture pic.twitter.com/inuNGG824L — Hubbardston Fire (@HubbFire) January 31, 2020

