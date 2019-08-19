Firefighters extinguish car fire at Brockton gas station

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters extinguished a burning car that went up in flames Monday at the grand opening of a Brockton gas station.

Brockton firefighters responded to the Petro Save gas station around 1:45 p.m.

“I was standing behind the register and I turned around and all of a sudden I see the lady’s son jump out of the car and basically he was like panicking and I panicked of course,” cashier Stephen Lima said. “I started screaming ‘Fire!’ and I pulled the fire alarm.”

Gas station employees tried to extinguish the fire themselves but were unsuccessful. They then deployed the emergency fire suppression system.

“It was just like a big winter wonderland. You couldn’t see anything, you couldn’t breathe,” Petro Save District Manager Angelica Gomez said. “But, it extinguished the flames.”

Investigators believe that the car was overfilled with gas and that the fire sparked on the underside of the vehicle.

The cause remains under investigation.

No one was injured in the blaze.

Crews are on scene working to clean up the mess.

