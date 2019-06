BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters extinguished a burning car that went up in flames Thursday morning in Brockton.

The Brockton Fire Department responded to Brockton High School when a gray Volkswagen Beetle caught on fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)