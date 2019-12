SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters extinguished a car that went up in flames in a Springfield neighborhood Monday night.

Police say that a 2002 Ford Explorer caught on fire on Summer Avenue in Bright Nights after it got stuck going up a hill, according to a release issued by the department.

The family inside was able to escape the vehicle unharmed.

