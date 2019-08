WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters extinguished a burning car that went up in flames Monday in Wrentham.

Wrentham firefighters responded to the Wrentham Outlets when a station wagon caught fire, melting cars that were parked nearby.

No one was injured in the blaze.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Foul play is not suspected.

