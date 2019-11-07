Firefighters extinguish car fire on I-495 in Tewksbury

TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters extinguished a car that went up in flames on Interstate 495 South Thursday afternoon in Tewksbury.

State Police say that the vehicle caught on fire on I-495 South and the flames spread to the grass with smoke billowing into the air.

The right two lanes were closed for a period of time.

Investigators are looking into what caused the fire.

No additional information has been released.

MSP Air Wing 🚁 spotted this: #MAtraffic Brush Fire 🔥, I-495 SB in #Tewksbury. Right two lanes closed. pic.twitter.com/50eerYtZnp — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) November 7, 2019

.@TewksburyFire has extinguished the motor vehicle fire on 495 S. Closed lanes will reopen soon. #Tewksbury TPD47 pic.twitter.com/GLHQsbFH2T — Tewksbury Police (@TewksburyPD) November 7, 2019

