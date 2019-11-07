Firefighters extinguish car fire on I-495 in Tewksbury

TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters extinguished a car that went up in flames on Interstate 495 South Thursday afternoon in Tewksbury.
State Police say that the vehicle caught on fire on I-495 South and the flames spread to the grass with smoke billowing into the air.
The right two lanes were closed for a period of time.
Investigators are looking into what caused the fire.
No additional information has been released.
