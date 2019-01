READING, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters extinguished a burning car Sunday that went up in flames on the side of I-93 in Reading.

The white sedan quickly became engulfed in flames emitting plumes of black smoke, causing lengthy delays in the area.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Crews are working to clear the scene.

