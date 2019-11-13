Firefighters extinguish car fire on I-95 in Hampton, NH

HAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) - Firefighters extinguished a car that went up in flames on Interstate 95 in Hampton, New Hampshire Wednesday.

State Police say that a 2017 Hyundai Tuscon caught on fire on I-95 south along the exit two off-ramp sending smoke rising into the air, according to a release issued by the department.

The driver, 45-year-old Nicole Gustafson of Amesbury was able to get to safety and avoid injury.

The exit ramp was closed to traffic for about 30 minutes as crews worked to clear the scene.

