Firefighters extinguish car fire on Route 3 in Duxbury

Firefighters extinguished a car fire overnight on Route 3 in Duxbury.

Fire crews responding to the scene found the vehicle engulfed in flames between exits 11 and 12 on the southbound side of the highway, according to a post on the Duxbury Fire Department’s Twitter page.

Following the incident, fire officials reminded drivers to slow down and move over when passing a crash on the highway.

