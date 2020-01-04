Firefighters extinguish car fire on Route 3 in Duxbury

Firefighters extinguished a car fire overnight on Route 3 in Duxbury.
Fire crews responding to the scene found the vehicle engulfed in flames between exits 11 and 12 on the southbound side of the highway, according to a post on the Duxbury Fire Department’s Twitter page.
Following the incident, fire officials reminded drivers to slow down and move over when passing a crash on the highway.
