LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews extinguished a blaze that broke out in a building in Lynn early Saturday morning.

Firefighters could be seen hitting the back of the building on Broadway with water.

Part of the home was left charred by the flames.

No additional information was immediately released.

