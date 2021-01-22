Firefighters extinguish fire at multi-family home in Dorchester

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews extinguished a blaze that broke out a multi-family home in the city’s Dorchester neighborhood on Friday.

Firefighters responding to a reported structure fire at 24 York Street found heavy smoke coming from the three-family home.

Photos from the scene showed fire crews using ladders to control the flames.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

At approximately 7:15 pm a fire at 24 York St. Dorchester a 3 family building . Fire in the rear on the second floor extending to the third floor. pic.twitter.com/iQrcT0QClj — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) January 23, 2021

