WESTBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters put out a fire at a Stop & Shop in Westborough overnight.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire at the store on Lyman Street found flames on the roof, which they quickly extinguished.

There were no reported injuries.

Firefighters responded to this fire overnight at Stop & Shop on Lyman Street. Crews located a small fire on the roof which was quickly knocked down. There were no injuries. pic.twitter.com/SkqUr3wMM2 — Westboro Fire Dept (@WestboroughFire) May 27, 2020

