CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a fire under the Tobin Bridge in Chelsea on Friday morning.

Flames and thick, black smoke could be seen coming from under the bridge.

The blaze was quickly extinguished.

No additional information has been released.

