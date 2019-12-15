GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters extinguished a one-alarm house fire that broke out in an attic in Gloucester on Saturday.

Crews responding to a call from neighbors about a fire at 28 Webster St. around 8 p.m. found flames coming from the roof of the home.

They contained the blaze to the attic and quickly extinguished it, according to Gloucester fire officials.

The residents were not at home at the time of the fire, officials added.

“First arriving companies made a quick stop on a fire that had a significant head start,” Gloucester Fire Chief Eric Smith said. “It’s fortunate this happened when the family was not home and the neighbors saw it and called it in.”

The cause remains under investigation.

