BOSTON (WHDH) - BOSTON (WHDH) – Firefighters battled a massive four-alarm blaze at the Suffolk Downs race track Monday night.

Crews rushed to the scene where a fire ignited inside the roof and sent smoke billowing out into the surrounding areas. Crews battled the flames into the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The battle was made more difficult by a lack of water supply. Firefighters had to run thousands of feet of water lines just to connect their hoses before they could even begin to extinguish the flames.

Citing safety concerns, firefighters were ordered off the roof around 11:20 p.m. and departments on the scene switched to using drones to spy on the areas of greatest concern in the building.

All members have been ordered off of the roof.companies are using the Tower and multiple Ladder pipes to attack the fire from above. pic.twitter.com/44P6VE6zeP — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) May 31, 2022

“The drone is a great tool. we can get a birds eye view of the whole building and it actually has thermal imaging. so we can see if the fire is traveling in the roof, underneath the roof, so we can see if its spreading further down the building or not,” said Boston Fire Commissioner Jack Dempsey.

There has been no word on any injuries or on the cause of the fire.

