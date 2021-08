BOSTON (WHDH) - Firefighters put out a garage fire in Boston on Tuesday morning.

Crews responding to the private parking garage attached to the Ritz Carlton on Avery Street around 7 a.m. found flames in the ceiling.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No additional information has been released.

