ABINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials are investigating a house fire that broke out in Abington late Friday night.

Smoke could be seen coming from the roof of the home on High Street. Crews had to break out several windows while fighting the fire. It has since been brought under control.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

