Firefighters extinguish multi-alarm blaze at Quincy home

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a blaze and 90-degree heat at a house fire in Quincy Monday.

Firefighters responding to reports of a blaze at a Hanna Street home eventually struck four alarms, and all firefighters were ordered out of the building, officials said.

Members of the household all got out safely and said the fire appeared to start in the rear of the home.

Multiple firefighters had to be treated for heat exhaustion.

Neighbors told 7NEWS the propane tank attached to the grill exploded and sent flames roaring through the structure.

The home is a total loss and the fire was said to have done damage to at least one nearby home.

