MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - An alert neighbor who heard a smoke alarm sounding inside an apartment in Manchester, New Hampshire late Thursday night notified the fire department, who quickly extinguished the flames.

The neighbor heard the alarm go off inside a 341 Hanover St. apartment around 11:30 p.m. and went to investigate, fire officials said.

He began smelling smoke and dialed 911.

Firefighters responding to the scene forced entry into the apartment and discovered that a heat lamp tipped over and landed face down on the hardwood floor, igniting a fire.

The flames were brought under control shortly after.

No injuries were reported.

The fire caused about $1,500 worth of damages.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)