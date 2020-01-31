Firefighters extinguish pickup truck on fire in Hubbardston

HUBBARDSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters extinguished a vehicle fire on Friday afternoon in Hubbardston.
Crews responding to a vehicle fire just before 1:50 p.m. found a pickup truck engulfed in flames on New Westminster Road, according to a post from the Hubbardston Fire Department’s Twitter account.
The fire was quickly extinguished, officials said.
No injuries were reported.
(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)