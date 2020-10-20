Firefighters extinguish Plum Island garage blaze

NEWBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are investigating after firefighters extinguished a blaze at a Plum Island garage Tuesday.

Newbury firefighters were dispatched to 1 Old Point Road after receiving multiple calls reporting an active structure fire just before 1:20 p.m., according to a release issued by the department

The garage was attached to a building that used to house a gas station, officials said.

There was no immediate information about the fire’s cause.

The Newbury Fire Department and State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating.

