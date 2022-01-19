NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters extinguished a roof fire a the Moderna Technology Center in Norwood on Wednesday morning.

Crews responding to a reported fire on Investors Way around 6 a.m. found smoke and flames coming from the roof area of the technology center.

The building, which is currently unoccupied and under construction, is not being used for vaccine manufacturing or distribution, according to the Norwood Fire Department.

There were no reported injuries.

The fire was largely knocked down by around 8 a.m. and crews cleared the scene about a half-hour later.

The fire remains under investigation but officials say it is believed to be accidental in nature.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)