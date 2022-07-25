CONCORD, MASS. (WHDH) - The Concord Fire Department extinguished a six-alarm fire Sunday night.

At approximately 9:00 p.m. Sunday, the Concord Fire Department responded to a report of a fire at a large three-story two-family house on 119 Sudbury Road.

Firefighters observed heavy flames on a second-floor rear porch upon arrival. Firefighters checked the inside of the house and the fire had extended into the inside of the second and third floors.

As many as six alarms were struck to bring additional firefighters to the scene to help put out the fire and provide relief due to the high temperatures from the heatwave. Approximately 65 firefighters responded to the scene including firefighters from Bedford, Lincoln, Lexington, Weston, Acton, Maynard, Sudbury, Hanscom, Wayland, Littleton, Carlisle, Boxboro, Burlington, Stow, Westford, Chelmsford and Billerica EMS.

“Conditions are just brutal for just being outside, let alone firefighting,” said Concord Fire Department Chief Thomas Judge. “The heat just beats the firefighters up that much quicker, they go in they do what they have to do and come out to change and they get no relief even by coming out of the building.”

The fire was extinguished by 10:25 p.m., but crews stayed after to check for hot spots.

All residents evacuated safely prior to the arrival of firefighters. No one was injured, but one firefighter was transported by ambulance to Emerson Hospital due to suspected heat exhaustion.

All residents of the home will be displaced due to significant fire, heat and water damage on the second and third floors.

“This was great work by everyone involved to get this fire under control and prevent it from causing more damage,” said Judge. “I want to thank all of our mutual aid partners that responded and helped to put out this fire in these extreme temperatures.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Concord Fire Department and the Massachusetts State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office.

